SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Republic Services has announced an update on its trash collection services.

According to the City of Sidney, Republic Services said that residents with Friday collection will now be serviced on Saturday, Feb. 5 and those with Thursday collection will now be serviced on Thursday, Feb. 10.

Republic Services had closed on Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4 due to forecasted weather conditions said the City of Sidney.

The City said it will continue to provide updated service schedules as they are provided.