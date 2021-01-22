Sidney Fire, EMS announce purchase of new ambulance

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services has acquired a new 2020 Horton medic, a state-of-the-art ambulance the the department hopes will improve patient care and crew safety.

Some upgrades this particular vehicle has include smoother suspension, airbags in both the cab and patient compartment, and an integrated child seat.

Department officials said to save funds portable equipment from retired vehicles has been placed on the new one, rather than purchasing all new equipment.