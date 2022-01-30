SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services responded to reports of a fire on Jan. 29.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, crews responded to a fire at 1042 Apple Blossom Lane.

According to the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services, a family was evacuated from the home. As crews put out the fire, they found a dog unharmed in the home. The dog was then reunited with the family.

Sidney Department of Fire reported that no fire personnel were injured.

Estimated damage to the property is $35,000 and $15,000 to its contents.

Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced family.