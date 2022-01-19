SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services responded to a report of a fire on Jan. 15.

Around 9:40 a.m., crews responded to a fire at 636 Wilson Ave. When crews arrived, all occupants of the house were outside but they said a cat was still inside the home.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the attic and found the cat unharmed said Sidney Fire. The cat was then safely returned to the occupants.

The fire reportedly caused damage to the second-floor bedroom and the attic. Sidney Fire said there was an estimated $15,000 worth of damage to the home.

Sidney Fire’s Investigation Unit ruled the cause of the fire to be accidental and electrical in nature.