Sidney Fire Department called after asphalt paving equipment catches fire

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Sidney Fire Department responded to a fire at the intersection of Campbell Road and Karen Avenue where asphalt paving equipment had caught fire.

Crews arrived to find an asphalt milling machine with heavy fire coming from the engine and another fuel fire running from the bottom of the machine. The fire was contained quickly and no one was injured during the incident.

According to Sidney Fire officials damage to the fuel tank resulted in the loss of around 100 gallons of diesel fuel. Crews worked to stop the runoff of fuel from entering storm drains.

The fire was a result of an unknown mechanical failure in the engine area and no estimate of damages has been established.