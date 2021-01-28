Sidney fire crews extinguish house fire Wednesday morning

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services sent firefighters to a house fire with people still inside on Clinton Avenue Wednesday morning.
When firefighters arrived after 9 a.m. they found the two-story home and saw that smoke was coming from the eaves. All of the people inside the home had evacuated by the time crews had arrived.
Sidney firefighters entered the home and extinguished the fire found in a second floor bedroom within minutes. The total structural damage is estimated at roughly $15,000 and around $5,000 for contents.