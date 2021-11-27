SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Sidney Fire Department responded to a fire at Mechanical Galv-Plating Corp. on Oak Ave. on Saturday morning, a release said.

According to the Sidney FD, crews found heavy smoke coming from the building. After a search, they discovered the fire in the back of the building at a metal coating application process work area. The fire had not spread from its area of origin.

Plating chemicals including Hexavalent Chromium were released by the fire but contained onsite, the release said. The Ohio EPA was notified of the release and will be working with the company to ensure that all chemicals are cleaned-up properly and that mitigation measures are followed.

Business personnel said the operation had shut down on Wednesday for the Thanksgiving holiday and had not reopened at the time of the incident.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation by the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services Fire Investigation Unit. Sidney FD said the total loss has not been finalized at this time, but it is expected to exceed $100,000.