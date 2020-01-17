Sidney considering lifting parking restrictions downtown

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Sidney is considering lifting the downtown parking restrictions after a successful restriction lift in December, according to our partners at the Sidney Daily News.

The discussion on lifting the restriction occurred at Monday’s city council meeting. The restriction in December included a nine-block area bordered by West Ave., North Street, Miami Ave., and South Street.

Mayor Mike Barhorst said at the Jan. 6 meeting that he was surprised that there were no parking complaints during the amnest perioud between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31.

The city is considering lifting the parking restrictions for another six months to see if the businesses continue to see a boom similar to the holiday season.

The vote to possibly lift the restrictions will happen at a future council meeting.

