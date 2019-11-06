Sidney City Schools keeping students from walking home due to ‘standoff situation’

1  of  3
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Students who walk home from Emerson Primary, Sidney Middle, or Sidney High School will not be permitted to leave the buildings until police in the area deem it safe to do so. The schools say this is due to a “standoff situation” in a neighboring area.

Our partners at the Sidney Daily News report that authorities are in the area of Fair Road by the fairgrounds.

Some surrounding streets have been closed off as they investigate.

Officials have not yet disclosed what prompted them to respond to the scene.

“When we dismiss, we are not letting any walkers go home until the situation is resolved at any of the three buildings,” said Humble.

Parents will still be able to pick their children up at the school if they choose to do so.

