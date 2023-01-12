DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three pets were killed in a camper fire in Sidney late Wednesday night.

Crews were called just before 11:40 p.m. to a fire on the 200 block of Forest Street, the Sidney Dept. of Fire & Emergency Services said. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a camper was on fire, and the flames had spread to a nearby garage. A nearby residence also had melted siding from the blaze.

Crews ensured all the residents got out safely and quickly extinguished the blaze. However, the release states that two dogs and a cat did not escape the camper.

The release says the fire caused approximately $15,000 between all three buildings. AES Ohio and Center Point were both called to the scene.

Crews are investigating what may have caused the blaze.