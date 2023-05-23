DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Sidney business was evacuated Monday after a chemical combination sent chlorine gas through the building.

According to authorities, Sidney firefighters arrived at the 300 block of East Parkwood YMCA to find a large commercial building with reports of chlorine gas and no evacuation in process. Crews checked inside and found chlorine gas emitting from a 40-gallon tank of sulfuric acid.

According to the initial call, 10 ounces of chlorine had been poured into the tank.

All off-duty Sidney personnel were recalled, along with Shelby County Hazmat team, Anna Fire Department, Lockington Fire Department, Perry Port Salem Medic, Ohio EPA, Shelby County EMA. The Salvation Army was also contacted for support.

The firefighters quickly helped evacuate the building and worked with the Shelby County hazmat team to offload the chemical into an over-pack drum while monitoring the air throughout the building.

One employee brought themselves to a local emergency room for evaluation. No one else was injured in the incident, authorities said.