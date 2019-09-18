Sidney breaks Guinness World Record

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Sidney is going in the record books.

Wednesday, students, staff and community members gathered on the football field at Sidney Memorial Stadium to attempt to break the world record for the most people opening a drink can simultaneously.

“A typical school day is like going to band or choir, then sometimes academia after school. It’s definitely not always like this,” says Sidney Middle School 7th grader Olivia Breinich.

2,344 people opened a drink can at once. It’s the new Guinness World Record.

“I think once it started, and once we got going, and once all the cans popped, man, it’s just like a sense of relief and a sense of excitement all at the same time,” says Sidney Middle School counselor Joel Turner. “It’s worth celebrating, you know, whether it’s kind of just a silent celebration, whether you show excitement. But you know, I think each and every student is going to just feel something from this.”

The record holds extra meaning for workers at Stolle Machinery in Sidney, becoming part of history.

“We’re a small group of people making some very sophisticated equipment. We want to be the best and we strive for quality. We will beat the competition,” says Randy Caudill, the Manufacturing Manager at Stolle Machinery.

While Stolle employees took part in opening cans, their contribution to the record started even before that. They made the more than 2,300 pop-tops.

Japan held the previous record in 2018 with 1,204 people opening drink cans simultaneously.

“To do something where the community is so connected to it, this is really what Sidney is known for so to be part of that is really exciting,” Michael Empric adjudicator at the Guinness World Records. “You never know what’s going to happen in the Guinness Book of World Records title attempt.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.