Sidney bicyclist dies following hit-and-run crash

Sidney Police are asking for help identifying the semi and its driver.

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman who was struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle in Sidney earlier this week has died.

Police officers obtained video footage from an area business that showed a Freightliner Cascadia model semi truck striking the bicyclist in the 2000 block of Michigan Street on July 28 and driving away from the scene.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office later confirmed that Jacqulynn North, 20, died at Miami Valley Hospital.

Sidney Police tell 2 NEWS that they have identified a truck and a driver in connection with the incident. An investigation remains ongoing.