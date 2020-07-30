Sidney bicyclist dies following hit-and-run crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sidney Police are asking for help identifying the semi and its driver.

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman who was struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle in Sidney earlier this week has died.

Police officers obtained video footage from an area business that showed a Freightliner Cascadia model semi truck striking the bicyclist in the 2000 block of Michigan Street on July 28 and driving away from the scene.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office later confirmed that Jacqulynn North, 20, died at Miami Valley Hospital.

Sidney Police tell 2 NEWS that they have identified a truck and a driver in connection with the incident. An investigation remains ongoing.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS