Sidney airman remembered for kindness, work ethic

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Greg Snyder remembers the night he put Tristen Carlson in a football game in 2015. Carlson was a senior at Sidney High School and made touch down.

“He came straight toward me and he said ‘Thanks Coach, you really didn’t have to do that.’ That’s the type of kid he was. He was very appreciative,” said Snyder, a now assistant principal at the high school.

“He was a hardworking kid, caring and he always did his best. We have a lot of great kids at Sidney High School and he was certainly one of them,” Snyder said.

Snyder remembers Carlson for his maturity, caring nature and work ethic.

“Things weren’t handed to him. He had to work pretty hard for things and he did work really hard for things,” Snyder said.

Its why he’s saddened to hear about Carlson’s death. The 21-year-old senior airman E4 for the 341st security forces squadron was found dead off base in Great falls, Montana. Police were called about a shooting early Sunday morning. His official cause of death has not been released.

Malmstrom Air Force Case saying in a Facebook post: “Those closest to airman Carlson may experience an array of emotions in an effort to try and understand what has happened. It’s important for all of us to stand together and support each other – the emotions we are experiencing are normal.”

Great Falls police are investigating Carlson’s death.

“You’re thoughts immediately go to the family, you just want to make sure that you’re there for them. But yeah its just a sad situation.”