WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Thinking about getting a new furry friend? SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center will be waiving adoption fees this weekend.

According to a Facebook post by SICSA, they will be partnering will Best Friends Animal Society for Best Friends National Adoption Weekend.

From July 22 through July 24, all available animals will have their adoption fees waived.

For more information about SICSA, click here.