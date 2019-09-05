SICSA transporting animals from Hurricane Dorian’s path

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Thursday afternoon, three volunteers and employees of SICSA Pet Adoption Center left to help animals from hurricane-affected areas.

The three each drove a vehicle, making it a caravan for kittens and canines.

Em Blackman-Mathis, SICSA’s kennel and help center manager, said the shelter has been a Best Friends Network partner for a number of years, where they help care for animals who are in paths of storms.

SICSA received the request Wednesday to transfer some animals that are currently in New Hanover, North Carolina.

“The first leg of the transport is going to come from North Carolina and go to Lexington, Virginia,” said Blackman-Mathis. “From there, they’re going to meet us in Charleston, West Virginia, and then we’re going to drive back here, so our trip only ends up being about six hours round trip.”

Blackman-Mathis said they should make it back late Thursday night with the kennels they took with them full, as they are picking up 11 dogs and 19 cats.

“The Humane Society of Greater Dayton has agreed to support us if we need it because we are taking in 19 cats, that can be quite a lot,” said Blackman-Mathis. “But we’re slated pretty good, I think we’ll be able to manage.”

Beginning tomorrow, SICSA will have the 30 animals checked out by veterinarians so they can be ready to find their new forever home right here in the Miami Valley.

“Half of them are already spayed and neutered and up to date on vaccinations, so they’re going to be in good shape for us to get them adoptable pretty quickly,” said Blackman-Mathis.

Once the animals make it back and are checked, a representative of SICSA said they will share names, pictures, and descriptions for possible adopters.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.