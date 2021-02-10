SICSA to host Valentine’s Day pet adoption event

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center is hosting a Valentine’s Day adoption event with a fun twist on the hit show “The Bachelor”.

“The Adopter” event will be on Sunday, February 14. The center said all adoption fees for available animal “bachelors” and “bachelorettes” will be half off.

Throughout the week, SICSA will post profiles of the adoptable animals on their social

media pages.

Appointments are required to participate in the event. They can be made by calling SICSA at (937) 294-6505 and choosing option 3.

Social distancing and masks will be required at the event.

To view all of the available animals, visit www.sicsa.org.