KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — SICSA will be hosting a free veterinary clinic in Kettering next week.

According to the SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center, a free, “MASH-style” veterinary clinic will take place at 2600 Wilmington Pike from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 17.

SICSA said that they identify neighborhoods in the region considered to be most in need and then set up a veterinary clinic where cats and dogs can receive treatment. Pets can receive a nose-to-tail assessment by a licensed veterinarian, vaccinations, flea control, deworming treatments and even medications for some conditions right on site.

“A family’s address and socioeconomic status should not be a barrier to basic wellness care for their beloved pet. Our vet clinics are held in the community, in areas of greatest need,” said Nora Vondrell, President and CEO of SICSA.

As well as treatment, the clinic will offer information and resources about pet food and supplies assistance, behavioral support and more.

Additional treatment can be received at the Washington Township SICSA center which provides spays and neuters, mass removals, radiographs, dentals and more.

“This is our fifth clinic in 2022, ninth overall since we started the CVC program in 2021. The response from the community has been tremendous,” said Vondrell. “Many of the clients we are serving struggle to provide for the most basic of needs for their families. If we can help the furriest family members, their pets, that is one less challenge they have to manage.”

For more information, visit www.sicsa.org/communitycare.