SICSA takes dogs and kittens to Oregon District to provide comfort

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – SICSA is providing comfort through adoptable dogs and kittens walking around in the Oregon District.

The pet adoption center will allow the dogs and kittens around the Oregon District between 11:30 am and 12:30 pm Thursday as part of its Paw Partner Active program.

SICSA says the main goal is to “provide you with comfort, and to let you know that we are here for you.”

People can pet the animals, have a listening ear, and a shoulder to cry on, according to SICSA.

