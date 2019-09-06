SICSA saves 30 animals from Hurricane Dorian

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Hurricane Dorian continued its destructive path along the Carolina coast this week. The storm has already killed 20 people and knocked out power for over 200,000 homes and businesses.

In response, local employees and volunteers at SICSA have travelled to aid in the relief efforts to protect and secure storm-affected animals.

SICSA met with an animal transport in Parkersburg, West Virginia. The animal transport brought them animals that had been at a shelter directly in the path of Hurricane Dorian. The shelter was in an evacuation zone and experienced severe flooding.

Overall, SICSA brought back a total of 30 animals that include 11 dogs and 19 cats. The animals are expected to be up for adoption within a week. The animals must be evaluated by doctors and have their health status updated before the adoption process can begin.

SICSA is part of a national network known as Best Friends Network. SICSA has worked with them during previous natural disasters such as Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

The network reached out to SICSA and asked for their immediate aid. The network has also enlisted the aid of shelters from around the nation.

“It’s not just us,” said Moser. “These are many rescue partners coming together. Hundreds of them are coming in and doing the same thing we’re doing. It’s a huge undertaking.”

SICSA believes that efforts like this are an essential part of running a shelter and working to save animals everywhere.

“We know if we want to make a difference that we all have to work together,” Moser said. “We want to help our neighbors.”

In the slideshow below, view photos from the trip:

