SICSA recognized as a top charity in America

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The SICSA Pet Adoption Center in Kettering has been recognized as a top six percent of American charities, according to Charity Navigator.

The center received a 4-star rating from the nation’s largest and most-utilized evaluator of charities for the seventh year in a row.

“Attaining a 4-star rating verifies that Society for the Improvement of Conditions for Stray Animals exceeds industry standards and outperforms most charities in your area of work,” Michal Thatcher, president and CEO of Charity Navigator, said. “Only 6% of the charities we evaluate have received at least 7 consecutive 4-star evaluations, indicating that Society for the Improvement of Conditions for Stray Animals outperforms most other charities in America. This exceptional designation from Charity Navigator sets SICSA apart from its peers and demonstrates to the public its trustworthiness.”

A 4-star rating from Charity Navigator is the highest possible rating for an American charity. The charity credits its programming and services for its success, which it says wouldn’t be possible without the community’s support, both monetarily and with attendance at events. It also credits its fundraising efficiency.

“SICSA’s Board and staff take our fiduciary responsibility very seriously,” Nora Vondrell, SICSA president and CEO, said. “We understand that at the end of the day, every penny makes a difference in the lives of the animals in our care, the families that we help to build, and the Greater Miami Valley community that we serve.”

