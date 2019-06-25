SICSA receives $15K grant from Petco Foundation

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – SICSA Pet Adoption Center was awarded a $15,000 grant in support of its Satellite Cat Adoption Program.

The Petco Foundation’s investment will help increase the number of cats available for adoption by addressing space and access limitations that currently exist in a shelter environment.

“SICSA is proud to be a community leader in animal welfare. However, we couldn’t do what we do without the help of our adopters, volunteers, donors, and our community supporters like the Petco Foundation who is focused on investing wisely in its animal welfare partners. Thanks to the Petco Foundation’s generous support, SICSA will be able to continue providing our services which have a lifesaving impact in our community,” said President and CEO Nora Vondrell.

For more information about SICSA Pet Adoption Center, click here.

