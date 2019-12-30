SICSA reaches record number of adoptions in 2019

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – This year, more animals were united with families and brought into a forever home than ever before at SICSA.

The pet adoption center recently surpassed 2,000 animal adoptions and placements in 2019. An exact number is still being finalized as the year comes to an end this week.

The number of adoptions increased this year from 2018’s record of nearly 1,900 adoptions. Officials said that they had done around 1,700 adoptions per year in many past years but that the demand continues to increase.

Employees at SICSA said they hoped the increase was a sign that more families are coming to centers like theirs and seeking to adopt animals in need of homes; as opposed to purchasing animals from big-box retailers that often rely on commercial breeding facilities to supply animals.

“You’re truly making a difference,” said Samantha Hoefler, SICSA’s marketing manager. “You’re truly saving an animal. They could have come from a horrible situation and adopting them into your home is changing their life; that’s what makes it special for us.”

Officials also said that events like the Memorial Day tornadoes helped remind to bring the need of adopting animals in need to the forefront, as stories of displaced animals continued to spread after the devastation. The center also helped take in a large collection of animals that were collected during Hurricane Dorian, which they believe helped increase their numbers as well.

The record number of adoptions comes at a good time for SICSA. The facility already has plans to move to a new, larger location in 2020 that will allow them to take in more animals and serve the community on a larger scale.

“We’re moving soon and the space we’re moving into is more than double the size of our current location,” said Hoefler, “so I can only see our adoptions going up from here.”

