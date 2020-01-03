SICSA prepares to move into new South Dayton facility

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – On Sunday, January 5, SICSA will halt operations at their current location in Kettering and start moving into their new facility on Washington Church Road in South Dayton.

“The Board of Directors, staff, and volunteers have been looking forward to this move since 2015,” said Board President Will Bach.

SICSA CEO Nora Vondrell says the organization explored their expansion options in Kettering first, but could not find the amount of land they needed to include all their services.

The new building at 8172 Washington Church Road has been under construction since October of 2018.

The facility has increased space for animal housing, a full service veterinary clinic, a dedicated Help Center, humane education classrooms, two adoption cages, administrative and volunteer office space, and more.

“While moving is bittersweet given how much we have loved being in Kettering, we are hopeful the Dayton community is as excited as we are about our new building and all it will mean to animal welfare,” Vondrell said.

They plan to have a period of soft opening, starting most services back up the week of January 20 to allow staff to work out any kinks.

A grand opening is planned for Saturday, February 8.

