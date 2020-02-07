SICSA prepares for new facility’s grand opening

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – SICSA is gearing up for the grand opening of its brand-new facility in Washington Township.

The new shelter accommodates 50 percent more animals compared to the previous facility, according to Samantha Hoefler, marketing manager for SICSA.

“It’s really nice,” said Linda Kieme, who visited the shelter Thursday. “I like the kennels are clean and the things they can do to keep them clean.”

The shelter offers several new amenities, like an outdoor “catio,” large play spaces for dogs and an area to walk the cats, Hoefler said.

“At our last facility, we had three open cat rooms,” she said. “Here we have six.”

There’s a critical need to take in more animals, especially after the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center stopped accepting cats last year, Hoefler said.

“Every day, we get tons of requests,” she explained. “It could be either that they can’t take care of their cat anymore, if their cat needs a new home.”

SICSA now has much a larger veterinary clinic and is continuing its partnerships with local jurisdictions to help control the feral cat population, Hoefler said. As the shelter continues fundraising for the multi-million dollar project, it has also expanded its hours, she added.

“This is really a community partnership that we’ve been able to see through and we really can’t explain how excited we are over all of this,” Hoefler said.

The grand opening is scheduled for Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., Hoefler said.

