Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As we enter the holiday season, SICSA is giving the community a chance to remember and honor those we love, both pets and people.

During SICSA’s Lights of Love, you can sponsor a holiday light that will be turned on during the kickoff event on December 1 and stay lit until January 1.

“We invite people to join us as we kick off and light up the holiday season. At 6:30 p.m., we’ll dedicate SICSA’s new Kathy Dierker Peace Garden, have a multi-denominational pet blessing, and then illuminate our 2022 Lights of Love,” Vondrell said. “We’ll have light refreshments, festive music, and a mini sip and shop event.”

The SICSA location, visible from I-675 in Washington Township, ensures that thousands will see the lights during December.

For only five dollars a light, participants can sponsor a light in honor or memory of a loved one. If you sponsor 5 lights, you will also receive a personalized commemorative luminary, which can be picked up at the kickoff event.

For more information or to purchase your own Light of Love, click here.