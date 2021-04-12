SICSA hosting pet adoption promotion for large dogs

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center is hosting an adoption promotion titled “Go Big and Go Home!” where potential adopters can name their own adoption fee for dogs over 50lbs.

The event will be from April 12 through April 18. SISCA said large dogs can face unique obstacles in finding forever homes, such as common misconceptions about their behavior, temperament and energy level.

“Our larger dogs can sometimes be overlooked”, said Nicole Carey, SICSA’s Adoption Program Manager. “We hope this event will remind potential adopters how incredible our gentle giants are.”

All adoptable animals at SICSA are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on their vaccinations.

Masks are required at the event. Appointments are encouraged for the promotion, but not required.

To make an appointment to adopt during the adoption promotion, please contact SICSA at (937) 294-6505 and select option 3.

To view SICSA’s adoptable animals, visit www.sicsa.org/adopt.

