SICSA hosting pet adoption promotion called ‘Home for the Holidays’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — SICSA is hosting a pet adoption promotion called “Home for the Holidays” from Wednesday, Dec. 16, to Saturday, Dec. 19, that discounts the regular adoption fee by 50%.

This discount is eligible on all adoptable animals at SICSA as well as its satellite cat locations. All adoptable pets have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and have been microchipped.

“The holiday season can be a great time to consider adopting a new pet. Oftentimes families take time off around the holidays and school activities slowdown, which can afford more time to bond with a new pet,” said Nicole Carey, adoption program manager at SICSA.

The organization said that it hopes the promotion will encourage people to adopt, as they have a number of deserving animals in search of homes.

