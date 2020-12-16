SICSA hosting pet adoption promotion called ‘Home for the Holidays’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — SICSA is hosting a pet adoption promotion called “Home for the Holidays” from Wednesday, Dec. 16, to Saturday, Dec. 19, that discounts the regular adoption fee by 50%.

This discount is eligible on all adoptable animals at SICSA as well as its satellite cat locations. All adoptable pets have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and have been microchipped.

“The holiday season can be a great time to consider adopting a new pet. Oftentimes families take time off around the holidays and school activities slowdown, which can afford more time to bond with a new pet,” said Nicole Carey, adoption program manager at SICSA.

The organization said that it hopes the promotion will encourage people to adopt, as they have a number of deserving animals in search of homes.

For more information about SICSA, click here.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS