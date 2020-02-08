SICSA holds ribbon cutting for new Washington Twp. facility

WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – SICSA held a ribbon cutting Friday for their new facility in Washington Township.

The new 25,000-square-foot facility accommodates 50 more animals than their old location in Kettering. It features larger play spaces for both dogs and cats, a large veterinary clinic, and resources for families to improve their pets’ lives.

“While we expect to see increases of 50 to 75 percent, it’s really about shortening the length of stay and getting the services the community needs to provide for the care of the animals,” said Nora Vondrell, SICSA President and CEO.

The new facility is located at 8172 Washington Church Road.