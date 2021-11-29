WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Giving Tuesday is November 30 this year, and SICSA is offering three ways for the community to support the Pet Adoption and Wellness Center this holiday season.

According to a release by SICSA, the virtual ‘Mediocre Pet Portraits’ event will return this year. Participants can give $10 to SICSA’s fundraiser on Facebook, then comment under their donation with a photo of the pet they wish to have drawn. The finished portrait will then be commented below the donation.

Donors can also pick up their portraits from SICSA’s Adoptions Lobby during normal business hours until December 4.

“Giving Tuesday is incredibly important to us. The support we receive from our community is what makes the work we do for local animals possible,” Marketing Manager, Kaitlin Becraft said. “We really enjoy doing Mediocre Pet Portraits because they allow us to show some lighthearted appreciation for those supporting local pets in need!”

SICSA will also give patrons a chance to get involved with a Giving Tree and Lights of Love.

The giving tree, located in the Adoptions Lobby, has many ornaments featuring various SICSA pets. Patrons can take an ornament and bring back items from the pet’s wish list to place under the tree. Donations can also be sent through SICSA’s Amazon Wish List.

Patrons can also purchase holiday lights in remembrance of a loved one or pet. All proceeds will benefit SICSA pets. On December 1, the building will be lit with these memories shared by the community.

For more information on SICSA, or to see adoptable pets, click here.