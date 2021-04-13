SICSA holding ‘Go Big and Go Home’ event to find homes for dogs less likely to be adopted

WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – For the second time, SICSA is hosting their “Go Big and Go Home” event to encourage community members to consider adopting larger dogs.

“It’s really common for large dogs, unfortunately, to be surrendered to us,” said Kaitlyn Becraft, marketing manager at SICSA. “And so it’s really important for us right now to get these guys home and to make more space so that we can continue to rescue within our community.

In addition to the more frequent surrendering of large dogs, Becraft said they also have a harder time getting adopted due to common misconceptions about their needs, aggression and behavior.

“One of the biggest misconceptions,” she said, “is that they won’t be happy [if] they don’t have like a full fenced-in yard, but a lot of these guys are really happy just going on basic walks if you live in an apartment.” She continued, “There’s a big misconception that they can be destructive. Some of our least destructive dogs here tend to be our bigger dogs.”

She said large dogs are often not significantly more difficult to take care of than smaller dogs either, noting the main difference is that larger dogs tend to eat more. What’s most important, she said, is that they make great companions in a variety of households.

“If you’ve got an animal at home that looks forward to seeing you every day, that you can look forward to coming home to, or if you’re working from home or spending a lot of time at home, you’re not dealing with that separation from society that a lot of us have experienced,” she said. “So these guys, I mean, they become your family. They’re somebody to look forward to, they’re somebody to spend your time with and somebody to give that love to. And they give such unconditional love, it’s amazing,” she said.

During the “Go Big and Go Home” event, SICSA is allowing future dog parents to name their price for dogs over 50 pounds through April 18. To learn more about which dogs are available and how to adopt, click here.