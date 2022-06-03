DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Does your child want to be a vet when they grow up? This summer, SICSA is giving kids the chance to interact with animals and learn a bit about veterinary science along the way.

“Introducing children at a young age to animals is a great way for them to learn empathy and kindness,” said Kaitlin Becraft, Outreach and Education Manager at SICSA.

Each week through June and July, SICSA is offering a different Humane Education Camp to a different age group, SICSA said. The camps run for five days from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., at their Dayton location found at 8171 Washington Church Road.

This year, SICSA is offering the following week-long camps:

Humane Hero Camp Ages 7-11 (June 20 – June 24)

Shelter Savvy Camp Ages 11-13 (June 27 – July 1)

Veterinary Adventure Camp Ages 14-16 (July 11 – July 15)

Veterinary Adventure Camp Ages 11-13 (July 18 – July 22)

Awesome Animals Camp Ages 7-11 (July 25 – July 29)

“One of our most popular camps, ‘Veterinary Adventure Camp’ focuses on veterinary science, using microscopes, looking at x-rays and career exploration in the veterinary field,” said Becraft.

One of SICSA’s teen volunteers, Avery Sarver, began attending summer camp at SICSA when she was just eight years old, SICSA said.

“One of my favorite memories about attending camp when I was little, was all of us kids sitting in a big circle, and they would bring puppies in and put them in the middle of the circle, and we would get to play with all of them!” said Sarver. “I’m excited to volunteer at SICSA this summer and help with summer camp. Now, I’ll get to be one of the people who bring the puppies into the room!”

While camps do cost $225 a week, Camperships are available through the David Irwin Brown Humane Education Campership Fund. For more information on camperships, click here.

For more information on the SICSA Humane Education Camps or to register online, click here.