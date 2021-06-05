SICSA gearing up for 10th annual ‘Lift Your Leg’ Walk/Run

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center will host its 10th annual Lift Your Leg Walk this Saturday at Centerville High School.

The event raises money for animals in need and offers a way for community members and their pets to connect. After taking the event virtual last year, staff at the shelter is looking forward to seeing everyone in person.

“We are ecstatic to be hosting our 10th Annual Lift Your Leg in person,” said Nora Vondrell, SICSA

President & CEO. “We’re looking forward to supporting pets in need while having a great time

with the members of our community we have missed so much over the past year.”

Those who have not registered still have time to do so at 7:45 a.m. before starting the race. Leashed dogs are welcome. Those who do not wish to participate in the race can still donate items and purchase raffle entries. Winners will be announced at the event but will not have to be present to claim them.