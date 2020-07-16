SICSA fundraising continues despite rise in COVID-19 cases

SICSA’s new facility in Washington Township is gearing up for its grand opening.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Friends of SICSA, a group of volunteers, are hosting their Annual Garage Sale this Thursday and Friday, July 16 and 17 from 8 am – 4 pm inside SICSA’s old location in Kettering at 2600 Wilmington Pike.

The garage sale has garnered more donations than in years past, which most likely stems from the Stay at Home Order that was in place. “We are overflowing with donated goods for our garage sale”, said Heather Saxe, President of Friends of SICSA. “We planned to hold the garage sale in the training room at SICSA’s old building, but since we have received more donations than expected, we have expanded into the office area, which is amazing.”

A second annual event, the Summer Bazaar, will be held July 31 – August 1st at SICSA’s new building in Washington Township. The Summer Bazaar showcases handmade pet toys and gifts, as well as gardening items, home décor and more.

The group has also been selling handmade masks as a fundraiser to help support the animals at SICSA. To this date, they have sold over 1,000 masks.

Masks are required for both events. For more information on the Garage Sale and the Summer Bazaar, please visit the SICSA website. If you are interested in purchasing masks, please visit the SICSA store online.. Every purchase made at these events or from purchasing masks will support the homeless animals at SICSA.