SICSA celebrates raising of final beam in new Adoption & Wellness Center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Construction workers are making some final touches to SICSA’s new Adoption and Wellness Center in Washington Township.

Volunteers and staff had the honor of signing the final beam before it was hoisted into place in the heart of the building.

“This new building will be a building that will take animal welfare in our community to the next level,” says SICSA President and CEO Nora Vondrell.

The new center will help with increasing capacity and carry opportunity for new services to be provided.

