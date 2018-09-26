SICSA breaks ground on new pet adoption center Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) - WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) - A groundbreaking ceremony here Wednesday is a major milestone for SICSA.

The animal welfare organization began its strategic planning for a new adoption center in 2013. Since then, it's raised more than half of the $8 million necessary to build the state of the art facility.

"I can't tell you how overjoyed we are -- the staff, the volunteers, the donors, the community we're coming into," said SICSA president and CEO Nora Vondrell.

The 25,000 square foot building will be located on a property adjacent to Highway 675 on Washington Church Road in Washington Township.

It's garnered support from donors, developers and area politicians.

"They play such a positive role in our community. I think it's just something that everybody can get behind," said Laura Quinn, the marketing manager for the Kunal Patel Group.

The real estate group sponsors a monthly 'dog of the month' initiative to promote adoptable dogs at SICSA.

The new campus will expand SICSA's adoption capacity by close to 90 percent and community education programs by 50 percent.

"You can definitely see a lot of happy dogs, at leas in the interim they're here," said Quinn.

Staff said the larger space will also include improved veterinary care, including low income wellness programs and the opportunity for up to 70 percent more spay-neuter operations.

"It's going to transform animal welfare in this region," Vondrell said.

SICSA's leadership noted the organization's progress within the past decade.

Vondrell explained financial troubles during the Great Recession nearly shuttered the shelter, but community support and a rainy day fund helped prevented its closure.

Now, she said she's encouraged by the funds raised and expects similar generosity as the organization collects the remaining money for the adoption center project.

"We're ready to go to the community and ask you to help us complete the transformation," Vondrell said.

You can help support SICSA and learn more about the project by clicking here.