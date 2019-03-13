Shriners to bring world class burn, surgical unit to Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Children’s Hospital will renovate its former pediatric intensive care unit to house the Shriners Hospitals for Children Cincinnati.

Shriners Cincinnati is one of four major burn and reconstruction hospitals in the Shriners hospital chain and serves an eight-state area, according to a press release from the organization announcing its move to Dayton Children’s building.

Additional notes from the Shriners Hospital move:

The Shriners Hospital will operate as a separate entity from Dayton Children’s Hospital. This is in compliance with relevant legal and statutory requirements.

Moving to Dayton Children’s allows Shriners to deliver its burn unit and surgical services while purchasing anicllary and physician services from Dayton Children’s such as lab services.

Children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, burns, cleft lip and plate are eligible for care regardless of their parents’ ability to pay.

Shriners Hospital in Cincinnati was founded in the 1960s in response to the lack of pediatric burn care, and reconstructive and plastic surgery care available to children.

The move allows Shriners to reposition its hospital for the future. The number of children who suffered burn injuries has fallen in the United States, as well as their severity. Many procedures once inaptient are now done in an outpatient capacity.

According to the press release, “Repositioning our Cincinnati hospital within Dayton Children’s will allow us to deliver high-quality burn care and other services in a space that meets the needs of our patients more appropriately, economically and efficiently.”

