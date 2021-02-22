Shriners Hospital opens at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – The former Cincinnati Shriners Hospital is now open and ready for business at Dayton Children’s Hospital. The contract and construction for the addition were approved in January of 2020.

“This model the more the conversations happened with Dayton Children’s hospital…the wonderful administration team they have over…this was decided as what’s our next chapter,” said Shriner Hospital Administrator Randall White.

Shriners is located in a vacated area of Dayton Children’s that has been completely renovated to meet the required need for the hospital. The Shriners hospital will work with pediatric burn patients, reconstructive surgeries for children 18 and under, and cleft lip and palate surgeries as well.

The addition of The Shriners Hospital brings 144 employees to the facility, with 40 living in Dayton. “It really brings jobs to Dayton. I think hopefully with the interstate you got up here, which is excellent 75 and 70, a wonderful airport, that it’s going to be easy to bring our patients not only nationally but internationally to this area,” said White.

The hospital will allow Miami Valley patients to stay local for their medical needs, while bringing other patients into the Dayton region for care. White says the goal is to begin surgeries on Wednesday, February 24th.