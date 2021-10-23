MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – St. John’s Lutheran Church is hosting a ‘Shred and Bread’ community event on Saturday, October 23.

This event offers free household document shredding as well as an outdoor station that will be accepting food and cash donations to support Miamisburg Helping Hands Food Pantry, a release said.

The release said there will also be a fall bazaar with crafts, baked goods, and “Grandma’s Attic” items for sale. All proceeds from this sale will go to local charities.

The Show Dogs food truck will also have food and drinks available to purchase.

The event will run from 9 am to 3 pm at the church at 470 S. Gebhart Church Road in Miamisburg.

