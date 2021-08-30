Showers, thunderstorms move through Miami Valley Monday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect in parts of the Miami Valley Monday.

Butler, Clinton and Warren counties will be under a Flash Flood Watch from noon Monday through late tonight. The National Weather Service said people in the watch area should keep an eye on the weather and be prepared for immediate action should heavy rains and flooding occur or a flash flood warning be issued.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Carly Smith said a break from the heat after 8 days in a row of 90 degrees or higher starts Monday. She said a cold front is approaching and slowly moving through the region. We’ll see lots of clouds and occasional showers and thunderstorms. Any of them could produce heavy rainfall.

We are keeping an eye on remnants of Ida for mid-week. We may see some rainfall from Ida Tuesday and Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service said we may see one to three inches of rain as occasional showers and thunderstorms move through the region.