Showers, thunderstorms expected in the Miami Valley Wednesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Rain and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday in the Miami Valley.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik said showers and thunderstorms are likely today, as a cold front crosses the Miami Valley. Coverage will be greatest during the late morning and early afternoon. There is a marginal risk for severe weather, so an isolated severe thunderstorm warning for strong wind or hail is possible.

Showers and thunderstorms will move across the area today. There is the potential for some storms to become strong to severe this afternoon, particularly in central Ohio. Here is a model simulation that gives a general idea of how the day may go. pic.twitter.com/8RmOUKVDsa — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 26, 2021

Any showers or storms will end this evening, and we expect dry weather tonight. Thursday will also be dry, and less humid. It will be pleasantly warm; a really nice day!

