Showers, thunderstorms expected in the Miami Valley Monday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Showers and thunderstorms are expected in the Miami Valley Monday and also throughout the week.
Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Carly Smith said a downpour early this morning brought 1.61 inches of rain to Springboro. The Dayton Airport recorded 0.04 inches of rain since midnight. A few isolated showers continue this morning. The forecast continues to be on repeat with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. The high today will be in the lower 80s.
Thunderstorms will develop around 1 p.m. and a few may produce severe wind gusts up to 60 mph. Localized flooding is also a concern this evening with scattered storms in the region producing some heavy downpours. This will continue through sunset. Showers are still possible overnight but thunderstorms are less likely.
[6 AM] Slow moving downpours dot the landscape this morning – drifting from south to north. These will be with us most of the day in scattered fashion, the heaviest bringing the potential for localized flooding and gusty winds. Humid with highs in the 80s today. pic.twitter.com/Kbu4eQzeYZ— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) July 12, 2021