Showers, thunderstorms expected in the Miami Valley Monday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Showers and thunderstorms are expected in the Miami Valley Monday and also throughout the week.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Carly Smith said a downpour early this morning brought 1.61 inches of rain to Springboro. The Dayton Airport recorded 0.04 inches of rain since midnight. A few isolated showers continue this morning. The forecast continues to be on repeat with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. The high today will be in the lower 80s.

Thunderstorms will develop around 1 p.m. and a few may produce severe wind gusts up to 60 mph. Localized flooding is also a concern this evening with scattered storms in the region producing some heavy downpours. This will continue through sunset. Showers are still possible overnight but thunderstorms are less likely.