Showers and storms sandwiched in the middle of the day

We are tracking a weakening cool front early this afternoon that will bring in a line of showers and storms. Once the front passes the winds will pick up and become gusty out of the northwest and skies will start to clear.

TODAY: Mix of sun and clouds. PM showers and storms. Turning breezy. High 82

A line of showers and storms is expected early this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Diminishing winds and clearing skies. Low 62

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Isolated shower or storm. High 82

Less humid air as we head back to work this week. Pleasant temperatures with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s for much of the week ahead and low chances for rain on Monday.