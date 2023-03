DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – SWAT was called to a Dayton home Thursday evening after shots were fired, authorities say.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called to the 1400 block of Swinger Drive just after 5 p.m. on reports that a man had shot at his ex-girlfriend. When officers arrived on the scene, they heard another gunshot fired and called for SWAT to assist.

At this time, no one is in custody and no injuries have been reported, Dispatch said.