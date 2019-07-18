Dog shot after charging at Dayton police officer

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A dog was shot by Dayton Police early Thursday morning after it charged at an officer, according to authorities.

The incident happened on Whitmore Ave. near Casaba Ct. shortly before 8:30 am.

According to regional dispatch, someone called 911 shortly before 7 am reporting that two dogs that weren’t theirs were sleeping on their porch. The caller did not know whether the dogs were dangerous, however they were wearing collars.

When officers arrived, one of the dogs charged at an officer, prompting the officer to shoot it. The other dog ran away. Animal control will remove the dead animal.

There are no reports of injuries to officers or people. No information has been released as to the condition of the dog.

