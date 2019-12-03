Shots fired prompts police call for assistance in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A report of shots fired at a home in Dayton Monday night prompted Dayton Police to call for assistance, according to authorities.

Authorities say that someone was trying to break into a home on Shenandoah Drive at around 8:30 pm Monday. Shots were fired in the incident and police asked for assistance.

A car took off from the scene.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.

