Shots fired into home, man injured

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was injured Tuesday evening after police say someone shot into his home in Dayton.

Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened in the 2000 block of Kensington Drive around 7:45 pm.

The man inside was struck in the leg, but the injury does not appear to be life-threatening.

It is unclear at this time if the home was targeted.

The incident remains under investigation.

