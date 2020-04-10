Live Now
Shots fired into Dayton home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are investigating after a home was shot at late Thursday morning.

Authorities say several shots were fired into a home on West First Street just after 11 a.m. We’re told people were inside the residence at the time of the incident, but no injuries were reported.

So far, no arrests have been made.

