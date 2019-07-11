Shots fired into car causes crash on I-70

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Shots fired into a car on I-70 caused the car to crash into the median, briefly shutting down I-70 early Thursday morning.

The crash happened at around 6:30 am on I-70 near State Route 235 in Huber Heights, according to Huber Heights Police.

Authorities say that a man in a black SUV followed a car onto I-70 westbound in Fairborn at around 6:30 am. The man in the SUV fired shots into the car, grazing the driver and causing the car to crash into the median.

The SUV sped off in what police are calling a “road rage incident.”

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital due to the grazing by the bullet. There is no information on their condition.

All but one lane were open as of 8 am Thursday.

