MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN)– Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells us officers were responding to a domestic issue on Fox Glove Way in Miamisburg just after 9 p.m. this evening. Officers dropped a signal 99, and dispatch confirmed 1 shot was fired but could not confirm who shot or if anyone was hit. Swat is currently on scene according to dispatch.

2 News is on scene working to investigate, and this story will be updated with new information.